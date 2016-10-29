Kenya to market oil, gas projects

Business

Kenya will use the East Africa Oil & Gas Summit to highlight its progress in implementing infrastructure projects aimed at spurring regional trade by linking the country with Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Kenya will inform participants about investment opportunities provided by the Lamu Port-Southern Sudan- Ethiopia Transport Corridor (Lapsset) projects at the summit, which kicks off from November 15 to 17 and held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The Lapsset project will feature the Lamu port, standard gauge railway, roads, refined products pipeline, crude oil pipeline, airports, resort cities and a crude oil refinery.

The $26 billion The project was launched by Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi and South Sudan President Salva Kiir in 2012.

Lapsset Corridor Development Authority director-general Silvester Kasuku will give an update on the projects structure and funding.