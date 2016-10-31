Kenya telcos, vendors now on the spot for hidden costs

Business

Mobile payment fees: Partners have ganged up to charge consumers more for cash withdrawals and airtime purchases.

Many Kenyans have come to value the convenience of mobile money payments, but a consumer organisation has raised the red flag over the hidden costs.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) says a cartel involving mobile payment service providers and merchants is fleecing customers through undisclosed charges disguised as transaction fees but which in reality are mark-ups on price tags on the labels of goods and services.

In one case reported to the federation, which is yet to be verified, a mobile payments firm is enticing merchants to enlist on its platform by allowing them to load an additional five per cent commission on the value of the transaction.

“There are fears of some kind of back-end arrangements between mobile phone companies and vendors, including supermarkets, which have led to consumers incurring some costs on their transactions that they are not aware of,” Stephen Mutoro, Cofek secretary general, told The EastAfrican.

Although mobile phone operators have reduced commissions for traders using their payment platforms, consumers are not fully informed about how much they pay per transaction.

“There are fears of hidden costs, which vendors and mobile phone companies must address because consumers have the right to full information about all charges on the transactions they are engaging in. This information must be disclosed in advance and should not be a surprise to consumers when they go through their virtual money statements,” added Mr Mutoro.

Mobile phone operator Safaricom introduced its Lipa na M-Pesa platform in June 2013, charging traders a commission of 1.5 per cent for receiving money through the channel. However, in September 2013, the telco reduced the commission to one per cent.

Customers pay different fees for using the Lipa na M-Pesa service. For instance those buying fuel, pay a 0.5 per cent commission on the value of every payment made.

It is estimated that by March 2016 more than Ksh20 billion ($200 million) had been transacted on the Lipa na M-pesa platform, with more than 44,000 merchants on the service.

New players

Early this month, Equity Bank entered the mobile payment business through its EazzyPay, a service that allows customers to pay for goods and services from their Equitel Line or Equity Bank App (Eazzy App) or from any mobile money (M-Pesa or Airtel money).

The bank charges merchants a commission of one per cent for receiving payments, but can be negotiated down by a half depending on volumes.

The platform allows EazzyPay merchants to generate additional income from cash-back commission and airtime sales.

The cash-back service allows shoppers to get money from the merchant based on the value of the transaction. The amount ranges from three to 10 times the value of the transaction, for which commissions of between five per cent and 0. 63 per cent are charged. The money is shared between the payment service provider and the merchant at ratios of between 40 and 46 per cent, and 60 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively depending on the amount.