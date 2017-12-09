By KENNEDY SENELWA

Kenya is looking for investors to take over fluorspar mining and processing in the Kerio Valley.

The Mining Ministry is seeking a single investor or a consortium to take over the only site in East Africa that has commercial mining and processing of fluorspar.

Fluorspar is used in the making of steel, aluminium, refrigeration gases and glass fibre.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu said the government decided to invite investors to take up the operation that lies about 48 km from Eldoret town as the Kenya Fluorspar Company has elected not to renew its licence.

“The government sees fluorspar as profitable if marketed to high-value buyers. An investor or consortium will be asked to express interest in the operation as the firm has decided not to apply for renewal of its licence,” he said.

Kenya Fluorspar Company decided in February 2016 to suspend operations due to increased operating costs. The 20-year special mining lease for land signed with the Kenya government is due for renewal in April 2018.

In the period between 2013 and 2014, the company spent about $550,000 on corporate social responsibility projects such as schools, clean water and health care services at its medical centre or through outreach services.

The privately-owned firm suspended operations in April 2016 and terminated the employment of over 200 people, citing weak global prices and oversupply of mineral in the world market.

Fluorspar’s traditional benchmark price of $440 per tonne in mid 2012 dropped to an average of between $300 and $280 from 2013 to mid 2015 as global demand softened. It dipped to less than $260 in January 2016.

Mr Kazungu said fluorspar ore deposits were discovered in 1967 in the Kerio Valley and led to the establishment of the Fluorspar Company of Kenya (FCK) in 1971 by the Kenyan government.

Various technical, financial and market-related problems led to FCK going into receivership in 1979. Kenya Fluorspar Company, a wholly government-owned company bought the assets and continued the operation.

This coincided with an improvement in the fluorspar market and long-term customer contracts. Kenya Fluorspar Company was in 1996 privatised under the terms of government reform policy.