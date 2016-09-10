Kenya moves to rein in government tender petitioners

Business

Construction works of the standard gauge railway. The project has been delayed by tender petitions. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya has proposed radical changes to its public procurement law that will make it difficult for unsuccessful bidders for tenders to file petitions.

Frequent appeals by losers of government contracts have largely been blamed for the delayed award of public tenders and implementation of Vision 2030 flagship projects through public private partnership (PPP) agreements.

The EastAfrican has learnt that the proposals, drafted by the National Treasury, seek to limit tender wars, simplify the tendering process, and impose heavy financial penalties on unsuccessful bidders who file petitions.

According to the Kenyan government, court injunctions have cost taxpayers huge sums of money through delayed project implementation and idle equipment.

Project tendering under the PPP arrangement is carried out in line with the PPP Act and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (2015).

It is recommended that petitions attract a filing fee that is a percentage of the total cost of the project.

The fee will go up depending on the stage of the procurement process at which a challenge is mounted. Objections to shortlisting decisions would attract a smaller filing fee than objections to an award decision.

“This balances the public interest with the interest of bidders,” the proposal states.

Under the proposed arrangements, the tender evaluation would be reduced to one continuous process by abolishing the requirement to invite bidders to the financial opening stage.

Scoring matrix

According to the government, the financial opening stage has in the past created a loophole for filing of objections by unsuccessful bidders.

Government sources said the proposals are still in draft form.

“These proposals have been drafted by the National Treasury, and are yet to be deliberated upon by the stakeholders,” said the source.

The tender evaluation process will adopt “highly objective pass/fail evaluation standards” that require well developed tender specifications.