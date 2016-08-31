Polls trigger rethink on Kenya's second sovereign bond

Business

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. Kenya is reviewing its plans to take up the second foreign currency-denominated debt in less than three years. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya is reviewing its plans to take up the second foreign currency-denominated debt in less than three years in the face of political jitters linked to the 2017 general election.

There are fears that perceived political risk, exchange rate risk as a result of a strong dollar, and alleged misappropriation of the previous sovereign bond proceeds will make the proposed bond too expensive.

Kenya plans to borrow about $600 million from foreign lenders in the 2016/2017 fiscal year to finance its ballooning development budget and partly bridge its fiscal deficit (excluding grants) projected at $5.38 billion in the current financial year.

If successful, it will be the second time that the country has raised funds from the international capital markets in less than three years.

But, according to the rating agency Fitch, the failure by Nairobi to consolidate public finances and stabilise the public debt-to-GDP ratio and a marked deterioration in the political and security environment undermining the country’s long-term growth performance and could trigger a “negative” rating.

“Kenya’s general election is a year away, but there are signs of heightened political tensions,” said Fitch, adding that the country’s growing stock of foreign-currency denominated debt will make it more vulnerable to exchange rate shocks.

Interest rates — also termed as coupons or yields — for sovereign bonds vary according to the credit rating of the issuing country and the maturity of the bond.

Poorer ratings and longer maturities attract higher interest rates.

“I think our debt department is looking at that before we decide,” Geoffrey Mwau, director-general at the Budget, Fiscal and Economic Affairs Department in Kenya’s National Treasury told The EastAfrican, adding, “It depends on how the market develops. We may decide not to go to the market. Obviously, if the politics turns bad, it will be an issue, but so far so good. As far as I can see, there isn’t anything to worry about.”

Dr Mwau said the issuance of a sovereign bond is a process whose timing is important to ensure success.

According to the National Treasury, the country’s economy remains vulnerable to both domestic and external shocks, including drought, international commodity prices and uncertainty in the global economic and financial outlook.

“Kenya has been looking to borrow externally through the Eurobond market in the new fiscal year 2016/2017,” said Razia Khan, chief economist and head of African research at Standard Chartered Bank PLC.

“Any continuation of global market volatility will have implications for the price at which all sub-Saharan Africa sovereigns are able to borrow,” said Ms Khan.

In the last financial year (2015/2016) Kenya’s debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 43.7 per cent against a threshold of 54 per cent, implying the country still has room to take up more debt.

Kenya expects its debt-to-GDP ratio to fall to 42.6 per cent in the 2016/2017 financial year from the current 41.3 per cent.

According to a report by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), a leading UK think tank, African sovereign bonds are trading at yields nearly 400 basis points higher than the developed markets. This is due to a built-in risk premium closer to levels last seen in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when investors fled to the relative security of better-known issuers.