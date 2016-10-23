Kenya gets two more years to import duty-free sugar outside Comesa

Business

Kenya has been pushed to open its market to more sugar from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa in exchange for an extension to 2019 for the importation of duty-free sugar from outside the 19-member bloc.

During the just concluded Comesa Summit in Antananarivo, Madagascar, members successfully negotiated for Kenya to allow more sugar to be imported from the region outside the country quotas during shortages. This quota allocation criteria was backdated to August 2016 giving Comesa members who produce sugar more unfettered access into the Kenyan market.

The Summit also required Kenya to expedite the privatisation of sugar factories among other measures that improve the industry’s competitiveness in order to end reliance on the Comesa safeguards. Kenya is now expected to give a scorecard on the status of its sugar industry at the end of the safeguard.

Kenya has so far enjoyed the protection for 14 years. The current extension would have expired in February 2017.

The Kenya delegation at the Summit made a case for the extension on the grounds of structural weaknesses that had caused persistent inability to compete on equal terms with peers in the region.

“Kenya has displayed goodwill in the operation of the safeguard, for instance by allowing importation of sugar from some member states in excess of the allocated quota,” Comesa spokesman Mwangi Gakunga said.

He said during the extension Nairobi was expected to provide more market access based on the deficit and quotas already set by the Council of Ministers.

Sugar is a sensitive commodity in Kenya, and in recent years it has triggered a war of words between citizens of the East African nation and sugar millers from the country’s neighbours especially Uganda, seeking to access the lucrative Kenyan market.

Import quotas

Other highlights of Comesa’s decision are that Kenya continuously updates member states on utilisation of the quota allocations, re-assigns unfulfilled quotas and, within six months, finalises of splitting the Harmonised System codes (HS Code) in order to allow imports from members who would not qualify under the strict rules of origin.

The Council asked member states to fully utilise their quotas and all reallocations be based on the desegregated code which would be reviewed after two years.