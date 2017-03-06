Kenya gears up for early oil export, downplays hurdles

Business

Kenya’s plan to export its first cargo of 20,000 barrels of crude oil by looks be an uphill task even as officials remain optimistic.

A 296km road linking the oil fields in Lokichar, Turkana in the northwest of the country to Kitale town is only 20 per cent complete, and the government has now resorted to an “emergency upgrade.”

The incomplete road, coupled with insecurity in the region, could hamper the ambitious plan to get the oil to Mombasa by May, a month earlier than the initial projection of June.

“Two wells in Amosing field and three wells in Ngamia field are set to be used in oil production scheme (EOPS). Discussions are currently being held with maritime transport providers to export the first cargo 20,000 barrels of crude in May,” said Energy Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau.

He said the output of 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude was aimed at helping the country build international market ahead of Kenya moving to the stage of commercial production of 100,000 bbl/d of oil either in 2020 or 2021.

Another challenge is that Kenya’s crude is waxy and requires heating during transportation and storage.

“We are looking at amount of temperature to heat the waxy crude in order to conform to standards of refineries in European and Asian countries,” said Mr Kamau. Global acceptable loss of crude is 0.03 per cent of volume loaded.

The crude will be stored at Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd and pumped to the Kipevu Oil Terminal where sea tankers will take it to export markets.

However, the state of the road from the oilfields is a major risk factor.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is upgrading the 296kilometre road from Leseru in Kitale in the western region to South Lokichar crude basin in north west to facilitate the early EOPS. KeNHA engineer Philimon Kandie, who is in charge of upgrading said the government was undertaking emergency maintenance works at a cost of $310 million.

“Despite insecurity challenges, 20 per cent of the works are complete. Upgrading is divided in seven lots awarded to different contractors to make sure the exercise is completed by April,” he said.

The road from South Lokichar through Kainuk bridge to Leseru is being made motorable by using murram sealed with bitumen after the surface is compacted by earth rollers.

A new bridge is being built at Kainuk to bear the weight of flat bed trucks ferrying tanktainers filled with 130 barrels of crude A tanktainer is equivalent to a twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container used for transporting goods.