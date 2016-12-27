Kenya Pipeline Company leaks $10m in procurement scams

Business

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is on the spot over decisions made by its board and senior management that have resulted in the loss of more than $10 million of public funds.

The agency, which is tasked with providing efficient, reliable and cost-effective means of transporting petroleum products from Mombasa to the hinterland, has been upgrading its pipeline, building new lines, and streamlining its senior management.

However, documents seen by The EastAfrican show that there has been corruption, manipulation of costs, theft and wanton wastage of public funds at the company.

One of the controversial projects is the Line 1 replacement, whose tender was awarded to Zakhem at a cost of $4.8 million in 2014. The project, which was to upgrade the old pipeline, was to be finished in under a year, but to date is yet to be completed, with the contractor having already asked for two extensions.

“The first tender scope was changed from just constructing a 16-inch pipeline as per the KPC strategic plan, which was to cost up to $180 million, to a 20-inch one, which now required pumps, electrical and control equipment, pushing the cost to $480 million,” The EastAfrican was told.

The KPC managing director Joe Sang did not take our calls to explain the huge price difference in this and other projects.

Board chairman John Ngumi said the project had undergone challenges as the contractor and the lead consultant had been engaged in bitter disputes.

“I honestly cannot speak about the design and finer details of the original tender because I wasn’t in office at that time. We are currently pushing the contractor to complete the works after they asked for two extensions, which we granted. Our main focus is for this project to come to fruition,” Mr Ngumi told The EastAfrican.

He added that the board’s audit committee was holding bi-weekly meetings to follow up on the progress.

140 board meetings in a year

The documents also point an accusing finger at Mr Ngumi and the board for drawing about $150,000 in allowances in just one year.

According to a source at the company, board members met about 140 times in the past 12 months, yet they are not executive members. On average, they are said to have met three times in a week, with each member drawing a sitting allowance of $200 per sitting.