Kenya Airways flights to Europe disrupted by bad weather

Business

A Kenya Airways plane. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya Airways' flights to Europe including London, Paris, Amsterdam and Dubai have been disrupted due to bad weather that has led to poor visibility.

In a statement, Kenya's national carrier said that they were working to minimise the level of disruption for its clients including seeking alternative arrangements where possible. KQ, as its commonly referred by its international code, said other airlines are affected too.

“We wish to inform our guests that due to bad weather leading to poor visibility, our flight schedule into Europe and UAE has been disrupted.

"This had affected flights into and out of London, Paris, Amsterdam and Dubai and in some instances led to diversion of our aircraft to alternate airports," KQ said.