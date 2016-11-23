KWFT named best company to work for in 2016

Business

Kenya Women’s Finance Trust (KWFT) was ranked the top employer of choice in the country in the large company category while logistics firm DHL Express Kenya was the best in medium company category in 2016.

The Deloitte’s 2016 Best Company to Work For Survey, now in its fifth year, polled employees from 163 firms on leadership, relationship with managers, fairness and equity, inclusion, job satisfaction, learning and development, the company’s culture, as well as remuneration.

Deloitte East Africa Advisory leader Mr Rodger George noted that business leaders needed to evolve their organisations to cope with a series of new disruptors.

“These include a range of demographic changes that have made the workforce both younger and older, the rise of technology, the increased pace of change in business models and a shift in the way psychological contract between the employer and the employee work," said Mr George.

KWFT ranked top at a time when the Kenyan banking sector is grappling with mass retrenchment, with 1,000 having lost their jobs in the last three months.

Kenyan banks are contending with squeezed margins after the passing of the interest rates law capping the cost of loans at four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate. CBR is currently at 10 per cent.

Best Companies to work for in Kenya in 2016

Large Company Category (500 employees and above)

1. Kenya Women’s Finance Trust

2. East Africa Breweries Limited

3. CIC Insurance

Medium Company Category (Less than 500 employees)

1. DHL World Wide Express

2. ICEA Lions’ Group