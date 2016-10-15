TUMBO: Jubilee to boost service delivery by engaging clients in real-time

Business

Patrick Tumbo, the chief executive of Jubilee Insurance Kenya and chairman of the Association of Kenya Insurers. PHOTO | COURTESY

He is a chartered insurer, an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, a member of the Society of Fellows of Chartered Insurance Institute of London, and an associate of the Insurance Institute of Kenya.

Besides his job as CEO at Jubilee Insurance, Mr Tumbo is also a board member of Jubilee Insurance Company of Burundi and Globus Network (Cameroon). He was recognised as the 2013 Gender Champion of the year by the Federation of Women Entrepreneurs (FAWE) for his keen efforts to increase the uptake of insurance by women in business.

Background: Patrick Tumbo has over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector with a bias towards the insurance and reinsurance industry.

The chief executive of Jubilee Insurance Kenya and chairman of the Association of Kenya Insurers, Patrick Tumbo spoke to Allan Olingo about recent changes shaking up the sector in East Africa.

Under new regulations, insurance providers in the region will be forced to hold more liquidity, access more opportunities and realign their businesses to stay afloat. How does the recent directive by Treasury that cargo importers take covers with local insurers translate into business for Jubilee and other service providers?

The marine business is a small book but is profitable for us and most underwriters. It is one of the silent classes. Importers understand the importance of such a cover, and have the choice of either free on board or cost insurance and freight. In about 90 per cent of cases, the importers meet the cost. With this law, which covers both air and sea, we will stop the outflow of foreign exchange which is a problem for this country. The worth is about $200 million and this should boost the insurers’ books in the short term, as well as their market share.

South Sudan, Uganda and other countries in the region use the port of Mombasa for their imports. Is this new regulation something that the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) can lobby for to be adopted by the East African Community, and what opportunities does it present for firms with a regional presence?

Yes, definitely. It is easier to lobby as an association. We are developing common polices. So if we successfully implement this, then we will see other countries follow suit. For instance, Kenya was the first country to enact the Insurance Regulatory Authority and all the other countries have followed.

This has also happened with the rationalisation of insurance laws across the region. So for AKI, this will be an important element to lobby and enforce not just as a country but as a region. We are working closely with maritime ministries and revenue authorities and we hope that with its success, we will have the backing of the East African ministries and push for its adoption across the region.

The capitalisation measures announced by the National Treasury will force some insurers into mergers and acquisitions. What does this mean for the industry?

As a company, I think we are well capitalised, but as an industry it is true that there will be mergers and acquisitions. The law has shifted to risk-based capital, which means that firms with the minimum required capital will either get absorbed or forge partnerships.

It is also important to note that with the growth of new sectors such as the extractives, insurers need to be better prepared to take up such demanding premiums. Thus, this new regulation will serve the sector well.

Fraud cases in Kenya’s insurance sector rose 60 per cent in the first three months of the year compared with last year, even as the sector was grappling with reduced earnings. What can be done to reduce this?

We need more education and a strict enforcement of the law. For instance, on the medical front, we have seen employees treat their medical schemes as an allowance rather than a service, and end up misusing their packages to the point of exhausting their premiums. The industry needs to educate the public on the importance of such covers. On the fraud front, there is a need for tougher penalties to act as a deterrent.

For instance, the insurance industry pays out an estimated $161 million annually in compensation for motor vehicle industry-related claims, more than 50 per cent of the total claims settled. Of these, about three-quarters of motor vehicle claims are fraudulent, leaving most underwriters in a loss-making position, yet the punishment for offenders is not severe enough to act as a deterrent.

Partnerships between insurers and telecommunication firms is touted as one of the key areas of growth. Are we going to see such partnerships locally to deliver mass products?