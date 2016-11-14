Juba and Kampala sign free trade deal

Business

South Sudan's Foreign Affairs undersecretary Joseph Ayok. Juba and Kampala have signed a fresh economic agreement known as a One-Stop Border Posts. PHOTO | JOSEPH ODUHA

South Sudan and Uganda have signed a One-Stop Border Posts agreement to enhance trade through the efficient movement of goods, persons and services within the two partner states.

South Sudan’s ambassador and Foreign Affairs undersecretary Joseph Ayok Anei, told reporters in Juba on Monday that the deal was vital, especially for South Sudan whose economy was handicapped by political instability.

The agreement was inked on November 8 in Kampala by the Foreign Affairs secretaries from both sides.

Mr Anei said the deal would also do away with non-tariff barriers and curb the illegal and high taxations imposed on traders from both countries.

Although politically instable, South Sudan has curtailed the flow of commodities from Uganda and Mr Anei was optimistic that efforts by the Juba administration to restore peace would open doors for foreign investment and encourage the free trade between the two countries.

South Sudan was dependent on goods and services from the East African countries, especially Uganda and Kenya.