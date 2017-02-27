Kenya-US direct flights herald trade, tourism boom for East Africa

Business

Trade between East Africa and the United States is set to increase after the latter’s Federal Aviation Administration granted Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport a Category One status, finalising a pact that heralds the beginning of direct flights to America from Nairobi.

By attaining the highest International Aviation Safety Assessment status, Nairobi can now cement its position as the region’s aviation hub for both passengers and cargo.

Kenya’s Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said national carrier Kenya Airways and other interested local operators will fly directly from Kenya to the US once the necessary approvals and last point of departure (LPD) rights are granted.

RwandAir, the other major airline in the EAC says going through Kenya is also an opportunity the airline can explore.

Jimmy Musoni, the head of commercial planning at RwandAir, however noted that they were yet to undertake a study to weigh their options.

Direct flights to the US will significantly reduce the time taken to move cargo between the US and East Africa — from seven days to as little as a day.

Burundi’s Minister of Transport and Public Works Jean Bosco Ntunzenimana welcomed the news, saying it would help to cut costs and time for the country’s fruit and fish exporters.

In 2015, the US imported goods worth $8 million from Burundi — mainly coffee, tea, spices fish, seafood, art and antiques, wood and wood products.

Convenience versus cost

Passengers will also save on the time it takes transiting through Europe or the Middle East. Currently, due to JKIA’s second-class status, travellers between East Africa and the US have to transit through London, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Dubai, or Addis Ababa, whose airports are approved for direct flights to the US.

Flying to the US from Nairobi and connecting via Addis Ababa takes approximately 30 hours and some layover time, which can be between one and 15 hours — at a cost of about $1,620. There are a few direct flights from Lagos, Nigeria to New York and a traveller from Nairobi connecting via Nigeria will take approximately 23 hours with layover time at a cost of $2,600.

If one chooses to connect via Oliver Tambo Airport in Johannesburg from Nairobi, the journey will be 20 hours, exclusive of layover time and at a cost of $1,800.

Direct flights are usually more expensive than connecting ones and so travellers should expect shorter but costlier flights.

But analysts say the direct flights will not affect the preferences of some East Africans in the diaspora, and tourists as most of them prioritise cost rather than duration of flight.