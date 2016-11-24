Is Black Friday good for small businesses?

Business

Online stores are rushing to give discount offers ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping bonanza set for November 25, 2016. FOTOSEARCH

Online stores are rushing to give discount offers ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping bonanza set for November 25.

Online retailers like Jumia, Kilimall and Rupu have announced huge discounts on select products including smartphones, electronics and clothing.

Black Friday is an American tradition that has quickly taken root in Africa.

Large e-commerce shops and major retail chains splash out with big promotions and marketing campaigns in a bid to attract customers to spend more.

This day takes place every first Friday after Thanksgiving (a harvest festival held on the fourth Thursday in November) and is a day of big deals and promotions for American shoppers.

Black Friday is already popular in South Africa, as is Cyber Monday, the following Monday (November 28), when online shoppers are out in full force looking for tech and gaming gadgets’ bargains.

Other African countries like Kenya and Nigeria are following suit, with retailers rolling out big discounts to woo buyers.

Some campaigns by Kenyan online stores read:

“Kilimall Black Friday, the best deals of the year!”

“Enjoy unbelievable and unbeatable discounts on quality products. It's all systems Go! Shop till you drop!” Rupu says.

“Be a part of the biggest shopping event in Kenya - Black Friday 2016!” Jumia says.

Sage, a market and technology company, looks at the pros and cons of Black Friday for small businesses.

1. Shopper enthusiasm

Pro: Customers know about Black Friday and look forward to shopping for bargains on the day. There’s a high level of awareness and interest among those treating themselves or shopping for Christmas gifts.