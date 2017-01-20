Inflation rises across East Africa on spike in food, fuel prices

Business

A rise in food and fuel prices has seen regional economies, save for Kenya, record an increase in their December inflation figures. TEA GRAPHIC | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A rise in food and fuel prices has seen regional economies, save for Kenya, record an increase in their December inflation figures, even as analysts warn of an expected upward spike in the medium term, as countries start adjusting fuel pump prices upwards.

Kenya’s inflation eased to 6.35 per cent in December on the back of falling cooking gas prices, from a nine-month high of 6.68 per cent in November.

Tanzania recorded a slight increase in its December figures to 5 per cent from 4.8 per cent the previous month, while Uganda also saw its figures rise to 5.7 per cent from 4.6 per cent in November. Rwanda’s cost of living on the other hand rose to 7.3 per cent, up from 6.4 per cent in November.

Low global oil prices saw the region’s cost of fuel at the pump, electricity and several food items drop significantly, pushing the inflation figures down last year.

However, all this has been undone as the basket of goods, that is used to calculate the cost of living, has risen. The higher food prices come at a time the region is facing food shortages.

In Kenya, food items that make up 36 per cent of the basket of goods used to calculate inflation, pushed up inflation from 5.8 per cent in June. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), maize flour, tomatoes and sugar are among goods that recorded a significant rise in their prices, pushing the food index up by 1.31 per cent.

“The drop in the costs of refilling cooking gas helped ease the inflation even as the increase in prices of several food items significantly outweighed the decreases of others,” KNBS said.

Food shortages

In Uganda, poor weather conditions that have led to food shortages in many parts of the country, contributed largely to the food price increases. In December, the annual food crop inflation rose to 10.8 per cent from 7.2 per cent in November, while fruits inflation increased to 24.8 per cent last month from 13.6 per cent the previous month.

The director of macroeconomic statistics at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBoS) Chris Mukiza said that the country will still experience high food prices due to the current weather conditions.

“Prices of the annual average food crops and related items dropped to 3.1 per cent last year, compared with a 6.7 per cent rise recorded the previous year. This will, however, be negated by the current rising food prices in the market due to bad weather, that has affected crop production in parts of the country,” said Dr Mukiza.

The Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics said the price increase for commodities in December pushed the inflation rate for food to 7.4 per cent from the 6.4 per cent recorded in November.

In Rwanda, the food element saw the highest rise of 16.4 per cent, as the country also battled food insecurity, turning to Uganda for maize imports.