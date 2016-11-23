Illegal traders put on notice in Uganda

Business

Traders in Kikuubo, Uganda. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda has issued a December 31 deadline for all non-Ugandan traders to legalise both their stay and business if they are to continue doing business in the country.

“We are instructing all local authorities delegated to issue trading licences to strictly follow guidelines of the grading framework for categories of trade,” said Trade, Industry and Co-operatives Minister Amelia Kyambadde.

The directive appears to be an effort to deal with complaints by local traders over unfair competition from foreign traders coming into the country under the guise of investors only to set up retail operations.

According to a survey done by the ministry, more than 600 non-Ugandans carrying out business in Uganda are not fully registered.

“If you are coming to invest in Uganda, you are expected to have a work permit and also to be cleared by the immigration to be able to work here. For non-Ugandans intending to invest, there are requirements that you are supposed to meet,” said Raymond Agaba, commissioner for internal trade.