IMF, World Bank cautious about Kenya’s economic growth

Business

The Ngong tunnel on the Nairobi-Naivasha standard gauge railway. Large infrastructure projects have resulted in weak domestic savings. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya’s economic growth prospects have been dimmed by uncertainties related to this year’s general election, interest rate controls, shortfalls in revenue collection, and a ballooning public debt.

Although government data has painted a rosy picture of the economic performance over the nine months to September 2016, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are cautious about the country’s growth prospects as banks shun lending to the private sector in a controlled interest rate environment.

According to the World Bank, increased government spending during an electioneering period may crowd out private sector investment and lead to overheating of the economy, resulting in inflation.

“On the external front, challenges include weaker than expected growth in the global economy, volatility in global financial markets and a spike in oil prices,” the World Bank said.

The Central Bank of Kenya confirmed that credit to the private sector decreased, but said the reduction was not a result of the regulator’s review of its policy rate that was retained at 10 per cent in November.

“The slower private sector credit growth witnessed over the past several months was found to be largely an outcome of structural factors in the banking sector rather than monetary policy,” said Governor Patrick Njoroge.

According to the Bretton Woods institutions, the country ran the risk of losing private investments due to reduced credit from banks; other investors suspended their investment plans in the country in view of the 2017 election.

The fragile economic outlook has been further dampened by reduced credit to the productive sectors of the economy and the spiralling public debt burden, which currently stands at over Ksh3.6 trillion ($36 billion).

“We expect the economy to grow at around six per cent this year (2016) but we are not certain of next year (2017) until we look at the numbers for 2016. However, the slowdown in credit to the private sector and uncertainties related to the general election may contain this growth momentum,” Armando Morales, the IMF resident representative in Kenya, told The EastAfrican.

“With interest rate caps, banks are going to be stricter in lending, and shy away from various sectors. Investors will adopt a wait-and-see attitude due to these uncertainties,” he added.

Mr Morales also said that Kenya would know its fate on whether it would get access to the IMF’s $1.5 billion precautionary facility soon.

“We shall present the Kenyan case to the board in mid- January,” he said. A team of IMF officials completed a review of the government’s economic and structural reforms in November.

The two year (2016-2018) facility was approved by the IMF board in March, to help Kenya deal with external shocks that distort the country’s balance of payments position.