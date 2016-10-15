Hotels urged to diversify products

Business

The Kigali Marriott Hotel. The global hotel has joined a growing list of international investors who have pumped money into Rwanda’s hospitality industry. PHOTO | FILE

Hotel brands have been urged to adopt business models that are friendly to the local population.

According to experts, setting up hotels targeting tourists alone is to blame for the recent decline in incomes because the numbers of tourists to the region is not enough to sustain the business.

The African Hotel Investment Forum in Kigali heard that over 85 global hotel chains are flocking to the continent, targeting the middle class.

Global hotel industry revenue hit $457 billion in 2011 and it is projected to increase to be $550 billion by the end of this year. However, only a small fraction of this will be earned in Africa.

“Most of these global hotel brands still have a task of creating local demand. You cannot depend on tourists and a few diplomats who come to Africa to sustain the hotel business here. Most tourists have actually become creative, they are going into AirBnB,” said Femi Sunmonu from Qais Conrad Laureate, an advisory firm to global hotel brands operating in Africa.

He added that many hotel groups come to Africa with a fixed mindset, often not even seeking to understand the nature and operation of the existing business ecosystems tied to the hospitality industry.

“Management contracts are a problem in Africa as global brands already have their set standard requirements,” he said.

For example, in a typical management contract in Africa, the international brand sells distribution rights to the proprietor, who must also invest to the specific standards of the brand, meet recurrent costs and still pay a management fee regardless of business performance.

Analysts said the African market is not yet ripe for some of the luxury brands, which often set up shop not necessarily for profit but for the sake of having a presence and to serve their customers wherever they travel. Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive of Marriott, said the chains presence in Kigali is about expanding distribution for their customers.

“Our customers can have a place to stay no matter where they are coming from or the purpose of the trip. With almost 6,000 hotels, we can afford to give them that choice,” she said.

Marriott International, which opened its first hotel in Kigali early this month, has 150 operational hotels in Africa and 50 under construction, with over 40,000 rooms. The chain recently acquired Starwood Hotels and Resorts for $13 billion, making it the biggest hotel in the world.

Karl de Lacy, international development director of Best Western Hotels and Resorts, said global brands biggest challenge is staffing.

“Staff turnover is a big problem in our industry. We spend six months training staff, and as soon as they finish training, it is common for many to go and work elsewhere,” he said.

But Andrew Mclachlan, senior vice president of Carlson Rezidor, has a different worry.