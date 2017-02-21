Global insurer AON changes ownership in 10 African markets

Business

Maurice Amogola, AON Uganda chief executive officer. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are some of the 10 African markets which global insurer AON is exiting through a change in its ownership structure.

But for Uganda, this development, coming just months after another American insurance giant AIG quit the country, raises eyebrows as to whether the Ugandan market has become the bogey for global brands.

AIG said it opted out as a result of change of its global strategy to exit from the weak markets.

US insurance broker AON is also leaving seven other sub-Saharan markets including Angola, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland and Zambia, after selling its stake to Capitalworks, an African-based private equity firm. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

In a February 21, 2017 memo to associates in the industry – executives of insurance companies, reinsurance firms and the insurers’ lobby group – the AON Uganda chief executive officer Maurice Amogola said the move was “in line with our global growth strategy” to change “the ownership structure of some of our operations on the African continent”.

Mr Amogola added that AON will, however, maintain its relationship with its clients under the new ownership structure. As such, AON Benfield Africa, its reinsurance business, will continue to serve clients across the continent from its base in South Africa, either directly or through the correspondent agreement with Capitalworks.

“We also are focused on ensuring that our clients experience an uninterrupted level of service and security from AON and from the new group, which will be AON’s exclusive global network correspondent in these 10 countries and our largest exclusive correspondent on the African continent,” he said.

A correspondent agreement allows a firm to perform services for another where the latter does not have direct access.

AON has similar correspondent arrangement in other African markets such as Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Capitalworks

AON said it partnered with Capitalworks has a sound understanding of local market conditions, strong governance and a track record of successfully operating entities in the target countries.

The insurer said its employees in the 10 countries will now serve under the new entity lead by Joe Onsando, currently the chief executive of AON sub-Saharan Africa.

The new group will be launched once all the requisite regulatory approvals have been granted. In the meantime, the operations will continue to trade under the AON brand, before changing to a new name endorsed as an AON global network correspondent after the launch.