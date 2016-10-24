Experts warn Kenya against costly transport of crude oil by trucks

Business

In Kenya's Early Oil Pilot Scheme, Tullow Oil and its partners Africa Oil Corp and Maersk Oil intend to produce 2,000 barrels of oil per day. TEA GRAPHIC | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Kenyan government has been urged to consider a pipeline for oil exports to reap maximum benefit from the proposed early production.

According to oil and gas experts, the basic principle that defines the economic viability of crude oil production lies in cost effective and reliable means of transport.

“The most cost effective and reliable means to transport crude oil is by pipeline,” said Charles Wanguhu, Kenya Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas co-ordinator.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have discovered crude oil deposits and natural gas respectively and are still grappling with lack of the necessary infrastructure to facilitate production.

The discovery of crude oil in Uganda and Kenya in 2006 and 2012 respectively and natural gas in Tanzania in 2010 was seen as the beginning of economic transformation in the region.

Years later, lack of infrastructure, particularly pipelines, has made the deposits a headache for governments and companies that have invested in exploration.

For example, British company Tullow Oil and its joint partners have invested about $4 billion, and discovered about 1.7 billion barrels in Uganda while in Kenya recoverable crude is about 750 million barrels.

To recover the investments, Tullow Oil has been pushing for small-scale commencement of production before the necessary infrastructure, including the proposed pipelines, refinery and storage tank is in place.

An Early Oil Scheme developed by the company in Uganda in 2009 failed to kick off after it become evident that producing 2,000 barrels of oil per day and transporting it by road was too costly.

Uganda abandoned the scheme and is partnering with Tanzania to build a $4 billion pipeline from its oil fields to the port of Tanga.

Despite the failure in Uganda, Tullow is proposing a similar model in Kenya, where it wants to commence production in June next year.

In the Early Oil Pilot Scheme, Tullow Oil and its partners Africa Oil Corp and Maersk Oil intend to produce 2,000 barrels of oil per day.

The oil will be transported to Mombasa by road in what is seen as an important step towards full field development of the oil discoveries in Turkana County.

The government said the scheme is necessary as a precursor to full development and commercialisation of the crude oil business.