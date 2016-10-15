Experts urge caution in Africa's mineral marketing strategy

Business

As African governments opt for wholesale marketing of their minerals and natural resources, experts remain sceptical about the strategy and urge caution.

“If we are to unlock capital, we have to translate global strategies into local strategies. For example, Uganda should be selective about marketing specific minerals,” said Kenneth Legesi, the advisory infrastructure and capital projects manager at Deloitte East Africa.

The mining sector is grappling with falling prices in the international market. The drop has seen several companies scale down or even halt their operations.

The African Union has now activated the African Minerals Development Centre, to fund mineral exploration. The centre is part of the AU’s Agenda 2063, which stipulates that revenues from minerals should be used for development.

Uganda’s mineral exploration will require a capital investment of between $50 million and $100 million according to Richard Kaijuka, the vice chairperson of Uganda Chamber of Mines and Industry.

“To attract investments, a country must know its mineral wealth. This can be achieved through comprehensive country exploration programmes that involve private and public sector investment,” said Mr Kaijuka.

Investors are at variance over legal regimes governing operations and taxation. Several countries, including Uganda, are now reviewing their mining laws. Uganda’s review aims to officially recognise artisanal miners who have been seen as impeding the work of more established corporate miners.

The review in Tanzania was not received positively.

“In Tanzania, rules are becoming tighter and exploration is being taxed. We would consider Tanzania as not being attractive,” said Mwanyika Deo, the vice president of corporate affairs at Acacia Mining Tanzania.

Acacia, formerly Barrick Gold, also has operations in Burkina Faso and western Kenya.

“We want transparency in how the mining law applies. We want to be sure that agreements signed are not going to change. That remains an investment risk,” said Eugene Marais of Frontier Resources Group.

Although there is an existing protocol on illegal exploitation of natural resources signed under the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, only the DRC and Rwanda have a mineral certification system.