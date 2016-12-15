Experts divided on whether banks will weather harsh climate

Business

Analysts are divided on the future of East Africa’s top mass-market banks, which have recently registered falling revenues.

Some are upbeat that the change by the lenders towards technology-driven high-volume, low-margin business will boost earnings and control ballooning operational costs.

But others predict lower net interest margins in 2017 because of the reduced interest rates on loans and advances, and increased cost of deposits.

While Sterling Capital Ltd has upgraded its forecast of earnings and profits for Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Equity Bank, KCB and Bank of Kigali, arguing that the cost-cutting measures adopted by these banks would help them maintain their growth trajectory, Cytonn Investment forecast reduced profitability and effectively reduced return on equity.

Through their latest market report on “Banking in Sub-Saharan Africa” Sterling Capital say investors have shown renewed interest in Co-op Bank, Equity and KCB stocks on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) which could see their share prices grow by 10 per cent, 16.9 per cent and 15.5 per cent to Ksh15.57 ($0.14) per share, Ksh37.13 ($0.35) per share and Ksh35.24 ($0.33) per share respectively.

The stock of the Bank of Kigali on the Rwandan Stock Exchange (RSE) could increase 20 per cent to Rwf290 ($0.34) from Rwf242 ($0.28).

Last week the share prices of Co-op Bank, Equity, KCB and Bank of Kigali were trading at around Ksh13.50 ($0.13), Ksh30($0.28), Ksh28.50($0.27) and Rwf228 ($0.27) respectively.

On the other hand some analysts steadily downgraded the share price growth for Stanbic Holdings (Kenya), NIC Bank (Kenya), Diamond Trust Bank (Kenya), I&M Bank (Kenya) and Standard Chartered Bank (Kenya), CRDB (Tanzania), National Microfinance Bank (Tanzania), Stanbic Bank (Uganda) and Bank of Baroda (Uganda).

Frugal business model

According to analysts Co-op Bank displays greater prospects going forward after posting a net profit of Ksh10 billion ($101 million) in the nine months to September compared with Ksh8.6 billion ($83 million) in the same period last year, a 22.3 per cent growth, among the highest in the industry.

The analysts also said Co-op Bank has undertaken a business transformation that is focused on enhancing operational efficiencies, reducing operating costs and improving customer delivery platforms.

The lean and frugal business model the bank has since adopted has helped the bank build significant resilience against shocks such as the recent rates capping law and enhanced capital requirements.

Co-op Bank’s migration of 87 per cent of routine customer transactions away from branches to alternative channels coupled with the rationalisation of resourcing that has seen 63 per cent of staff moved from back office to front-office sales roles has dramatically boosted productivity.

As a result the bank’s operational efficiencies resulting from the Transformation project have cut the bank’s Cost-to-Income Ratio from a high of 53.2 per cent in December 2015 to 47.1 per cent in September.