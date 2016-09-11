Egyptian firm looks for buyers for 85pc stake in Rift Valley Railways

Business

Barely two years after Kenyan equity firm TransCentury exited the Kenya-Uganda railway concessionaire Rift Valley Railways, the firm is again on the verge of a major change in shareholding, with reports indicating that Egyptian majority shareholder Qalaa Holdings is looking for buyers.

Qalaa is talking to several suitors with a view of selling either part or its entire 85 per cent stake in the concession that still has 17 years to go.

Although officials at RVR refused to comment on the reports, sources familiar with the developments say there have been exploratory talks with firms from the US, Russia and South Africa.

“Qalaa is a venture capital fund. When they get a good offer, they will exit. Now is the best time because the prospect of transporting Kenya’s crude to the Coast would be attractive to any investor,” said a source who claimed Qalaa was considering proposals from five potential investors.

Given that TransCentury sold its 34 per cent in RVR to Qalaa for $43.7 million in 2014 and Centum sold its 10 per cent stake in 2010 for $4.5 million, RVR could now be worth $250 million.

Were Qalaa to exit with the basic investment in infrastructure and rolling stock already made, the focus would be on operational efficiency, potentially resulting in a more vibrant operation.

In an ideal world, the new investor should be an experienced rail operator. Some stakeholders have accused Qalaa of concentrating too much on energy investments in the Middle East and North Africa.

Competition from the operator chosen to run the standard gauge railway, speculated to be eventually from China, is also another factor for any buyer to consider.

Another source in Kampala says Qalaa has been trying to prepare the Kenyan and Ugandan governments for a possible sale to a third party.

Kenya, however, said Qalaa had not indicated any intention to exit the Kenya-Uganda operation. “They are the largest shareholder in RVR and if they want to exit, they have to give us notice. So far, we have not received anything,” said Atanas Maina, Kenya Railways Corporation managing director.

Signs that the Egyptian investor was reconsidering its investment in RVR first emerged in its report of the 2016 first quarter results where it classified the investment in RVR as “liabilities held for sale.”