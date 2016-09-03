Ecobank Rwanda in insurance partnership

Business

Ecobank Rwanda has started to sell life insurance in conjunction with Saham Assurance in a bid to attract more clients and boost earnings for the two companies.

The Ecobank bancassurance is the first in the country, and analysts say the new partnership will reduce the insurer’s operational costs and increase its profitability.

“Ecobank Rwanda currently has 30,000 account holders. When 15,000 take up the Ecobank bancassurance services, it will greatly contribute to insurance penetration in the country,” said Barbara Rwandinga, the acting CEO of Ecobank Rwanda.

Rwanda’s insurance penetration has stagnated at 1.5 per cent in the past three years, partly because companies have not come up with new products.

The partnership between Ecobank Rwanda and Saham Assurance comes at a time when rising operational costs, claim and price undercutting are eating into the earnings of private insurance players.

Data from the National Bank of Rwanda shows that between June 2015 and June 2016, the total assets of the insurance sector increased by 11.6 per cent, from $369 million. But $250 million in assets is owned by the public sector, which means that several private insurance companies are struggling.