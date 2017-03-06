Vodacom IPO raises questions about EAC’s capital markets integration

Business

The integration of capital markets in East Africa faces a severe test with the expected listing of 86 telcos and mining companies at the Dar es salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), where only Tanzanians will be allowed to participate.

The initial public offerings (IPOs) buck the recent trend where citizens of the five EAC member states – Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda – were allowed to buy shares in the primary sale.

This helped investors to acquire stakes in Stanbic Uganda, Crystal Telecoms in Rwanda and listings in the Growth and Enterprise Market (Gems) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Vodacom Tanzania is set to sell 560 million shares to the public this week, worth Tsh476 billion ($208.5 million) after receiving regulatory approvals but non-Tanzanians can only enter the counter when the shares start trading at the DSE.

“The move by Tanzania to lock out investors from East African countries will slow down the integration of the regional capital markets,” said David K Gathaara, managing director of Baraka Capital, a brokerage firm operating in Rwanda and Uganda.

Integration protocols

“Tanzania has a right to protect local investors in the primary market but, in the spirit of the East African integration protocols, it should have allowed other citizens from the region to participate in the IPO.”

Tanzanian opposition leader Zitto Kabwe of ACT-Wazalendo said barring foreigners was not a good idea because of the tight liquidity in the market.

“Research would establish ways to absorb local and foreign capital. I would suggest a limitation for foreigners to buy shares against local ones,” he said.

He said barring foreigners would deny the economy foreign exchange and spawn backroom deals, where locals buy shares on behalf of foreigners.

Rwanda’s Trade, Industry and East African Community Minister Francois Kanimba said the locking out of EAC investors from the IPO was in bad faith. “That is against the spirit of regional integration,” he said.

The EAC Common Market Protocol provides for free movement of capital, labour, goods, and services.

Rwanda gives East African investors preference during flotations. East Africans have taken part in all the listings on the Rwandan bourse, starting with Bralirwa in 2010, Bank of Kigali the following year and Crystal Telecom in 2015.