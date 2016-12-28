East African capital markets to stay weak for longer

Business

Traders on the floor of the Nairobi Securities Exchange. PHOTO | FILE

Analysts project the region’s capital markets will remain weak due to depressed economies.

Trading data from Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority shows that the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) equity market turnover dropped to Ksh140 billion ($1.36 billion) between January and November 2016, from Ksh194.2 billion ($1.89 billion) last year.

The drop in turnover is partly blamed on reducing investor confidence in the Kenya capital markets following the failure of Imperial Bank, Chase Bank and Dubai Bank.

It is estimated that Ksh6.8 billion ($66.14 million) in debts and interest on bonds was locked in the banks.

The policy decision to cap lending rates to 4 per cent above the Kenya Banks’ Reference Rate has also reduced investor’s appetite for financial and investments sector listed companies’ earnings.

“The equity markets were depressed during the year and it is projected that this will decline further due to generally depressed economy as manifested in profit warnings announced by a number of blue-chip companies,” an analysis by experts at CMA Kenya point out.

The analysis further points out that: “This was exacerbated by the dip in investor confidence in the capital markets due to the failure of Imperial Bank, Chase Bank and Dubai Bank, with significant funds raised from retail and institutional investors from Corporate Bond issues by Imperial Bank and Chase Bank locked in, together with investments in Unit Trusts.”

Rwanda

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) turnover also dropped by 17.3 per cent between January and November, to $40.8 million, from $49.3 million in 2015.

“The equities markets have been hit in the past two years everywhere not only in Rwanda. Globally things are not that good either as the spillovers from the commodity crunch and dollar hardening against the local currencies is at work at least for the short to medium term,” said CEO of the RSE, Celestin Rwabukumba.

But the expected I&M Bank initial public offer (IPO), in the first quarter of 2017 in which the Rwandan government is floating its 19 per cent stake is set to create momentum on the RSE.

“We are only waiting for the end of year audited financial results of I&M bank to be included in the prospectus,” a deal maker closely following listing said.

Dar bourse

In Tanzania, the expected listing of telcos on Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange is expected to rally investors seeking a stake in some of the profitable companies in the country.