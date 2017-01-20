East Africa now takes five of six slots for best SMEs

Business

Five East African SMEs have been nominated for the Africa Finance and Investment Forum (AFIF) Entrepreneurship Award 2017.

Six African projects with big economic and social impact were shortlisted as finalists for the awards, with the East African region taking five.

The projects are Aybar Engineering, a company from Ethiopia that developed the “Aybar BBM,” a technology that prevents excess water from suffocating crops, and stores it for later use.

Kenya’s R n G Company Ltd also made the list. The firm sells packaged Rhizo-fix, a biofertiliser that ensures more efficient production of groundnuts. It also buys groundnuts from farmers and produces affordable cooking oil.

EuroFresh Exotics, also from Kenya produces fresh fruits and vegetables for export, using innovative farming techniques. The company also organises training for smallholder farmers.

Two for Tanzania

Tanzania has two companies on the awards chart. One is Kimolo Super Rice, which processes and markets branded rice and sunflower oil. It is an environmentally friendly project in which smallholder farmers produce paddy using water run-off from nearby hills.

The other company is Eco Act, which seeks to address the challenges of urban waste management, plastic pollution, deforestation and climate change by recycling plastic.

The only company from outside East Africa is Nigeria’s First Atlantic Semiconductors & Microelectronics, which developed the “Zenvus,” an intelligent solution that collects soil data using electronic sensors. Its mission is to improve farming productivity.