East Africa economies set for rough ride this year

The “below par” performance by East Africa’s economies in 2016 is expected to carry over to this year, although prospects remain broadly positive, a recent assessment by Citi Research notes.

A crisis of confidence triggered by elections in the past two years has already taken its toll of the big three economies, Citi analysts note.

Tanzania and Uganda held elections in 2015 and 2016 respectively, while Kenya (as well as Rwanda) are expected to do so this year. This, plus other shocks like drought, food inflation and weakening currencies, have seen countries perform way below expectations, a trend that is projected to continue in 2017.

“Overall, there is a sense that the economic party of the past decade is now over; instead there is a pressing need to refocus on medium-term policy issues,” said Citi Africa economist, David Cowan.

Chief economist at Mentoria Consulting Ken Gichinga said that major macroeconomic indicators suggest that the economies of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will have to navigate strong headwinds in 2017.

Across East Africa, governments are grappling with widening fiscal deficits, weakening currencies, rising inflation, runaway public debt and tightening of lending to the private sector.

In Uganda, Citi Research contends that there has been little recovery in confidence since the elections in February 2016 that saw President Yoweri Museveni re-elected for a fifth term.

Business confidence

Business optimism, which stood at around 50 per cent in mid 2015, plunged to 45 per cent after the election and is yet to show signs of recovery. This is attributed to political uncertainty, impending constitutional reforms, uncertain government fiscal policy, rising inflation and banking sector crisis.

This trend is projected to persist this year, particularly because the Ugandan shilling has come under severe pressure in recent years and is not expected to stabilise.

The Uganda currency has depreciated from Ush2,500 to the dollar in mid 2014 to close last year at Ush3,600. Inflation on the other hand is forecast to average 7.1 per cent compared with an average of 4.9 per cent in 2016.

Despite the challenges, Citi predicts that business confidence and the economy will continue to pick up slowly, with real GDP growth forecast to rise from around five per cent in 2016 to 5.5 per cent this year.

The focus, however, is now on Kenya, where elections have the potential of degenerating into violence whose ripple effects could be felt across East Africa.