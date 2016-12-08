Digital banking provides alternative revenue for Kenyan lenders

Business

Banks worldwide are now reviewing their business plans to reduce spending on branches and improve customer convenience in accessing financial services. FOTOSEARCH

Kenya’s commercial banks are moving full throttle into digital banking as the new frontier for growth with analysts viewing the change as key in managing costs and bolstering revenues.

With mobile penetration in Kenya standing at 90 per cent, banks are now shifting transactions such as account opening, deposits, withdrawals, loan application and disbursements, investments and utility payments from banking halls to mobile phones.

A survey conducted in 2015 by consultancy firm KPMG shows that the cost of banking transactions in a branch is 43 times more than that via a mobile phone and 13 times more for an automated teller machine (ATM) than through a mobile channel.

In Kenya, the cost of an ATM transaction averages Ksh33 ($0.32) including a 10 per cent excise tax.

A cross-section of bankers and analysts polled by The EastAfrican said digital banking is an innovation that has radically altered the way banking was conducted in the past.

“More and more, banks are migrating from the traditional brick and mortar branches to digital channels to reduce the cost of transactions and ensure banking services are delivered more efficiently to their customers,” said Habil Olaka, chief executive, Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

According to Mr Olaka, the benefits of cost reduction on physical branches will be transferred to consumers who will have to pay less on banking transactions while at the same time benefitting from fast and efficient delivery of services.

However, the margin of cost savings to consumers could vary across the industry since different banks have different cost structures.

Self-service

According to Dr James Mwangi, chief executive of Equity Bank Group, bank customers are now being equipped with banking skills and tools that allow them to do banking on their own through their mobile phones, tablets or laptops.

“These tools are given to the customers and they are empowered through training to do banking anytime,” said Mr Mwangi.

“The customers then have full control of their finances and are able to interact with the bank directly without any intermediaries,” he added.

It is argued that digitisation of banking services overcomes barriers of time, distance and human bias.

“Banks have been a physical space defined by time and place where customers go to do banking. This will all change. Banking services have started moving into self-service platforms through devices such as the mobile phone, apps, online banking and technology-driven tools,” said Mr Mwangi.