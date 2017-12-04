Tanesco building demolition starts Wednesday

By THE CITIZEN

A team of 10 experts — including construction consultants, engineers, architects, quantity surveyors and security guards — are finalising preparations for demolition of Tanzania's power utility firm Tanesco headquarters in Dar es Salaam to pave the way for road construction.

The preparations, which started last week, involve the removing of working materials including files and furniture to other Dar es Salaam regional offices.

According to the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA)’s construction brigade manager, Mr Humphrey Killo, detaching of some movable things like doors and windows is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

The demolition which will officially start on Wednesday will take a month.

"Preparations are taking so long because the demolition is not going to affect the whole building. We formed a team of experts who will work under the supervision of TBA to make sure that environment and security to people and other infrastructure are guaranteed,” he said.

The building contains three parts including fore, central and back sites. Only fore-offices will be demolished.

“We have to protect the remaining offices, making sure that working tools, infrastructure and workers are safe during the demolition process,” added Mr Killo.