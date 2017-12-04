Tanesco building demolition starts Wednesday

  1. Home
Demolition of Tanesco building to start Wednesday

Monday December 4 2017

Tanesco building

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) building in Ubungo, Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | NMG 

In Summary

  • The demolition is being carried out because the building has been built on a road reserve.
  • The demolition which will officially start on Wednesday will take a month.
By THE CITIZEN
A team of 10 experts — including construction consultants, engineers, architects, quantity surveyors and security guards — are finalising preparations for demolition of Tanzania's power utility firm Tanesco headquarters in Dar es Salaam to pave the way for road construction.

The preparations, which started last week, involve the removing of working materials including files and furniture to other Dar es Salaam regional offices.

According to the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA)’s construction brigade manager, Mr Humphrey Killo, detaching of some movable things like doors and windows is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

The demolition which will officially start on Wednesday will take a month.

"Preparations are taking so long because the demolition is not going to affect the whole building. We formed a team of experts who will work under the supervision of TBA to make sure that environment and security to people and other infrastructure are guaranteed,” he said.

The building contains three parts including fore, central and back sites. Only fore-offices will be demolished.

“We have to protect the remaining offices, making sure that working tools, infrastructure and workers are safe during the demolition process,” added Mr Killo.

