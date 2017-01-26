Red tape delays Islamic banking, bancassurance

Business

Crane Bank customer care staff at a past finance and insurance expo in Kampala. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

Bureaucracy and controversies surrounding delivery models have delayed the adoption of Islamic banking and bancassurance in Uganda, almost a year since amendments to the Financial Institutions Act of 2004 were passed.

Islamic banking that includes interest-free loans would be a relief to borrowers in a market burdened by expensive credit. Prime borrowing rates charged by commercial banks ranged between 21 and 25 per cent last year, as lenders responded to soft monetary actions pursued by the central bank in an effort to restore strong economic growth

Bancassurance on the other hand allows banks to sell insurance products on behalf of service providers for a commission.

Parliament passed the amendments to the Financial Institutions Act 2004 in January 2015, paving the way for the introduction of Islamic banking and bancassurance, agency banking and inclusion of anti-money laundering clauses. Contradicting provisions contained in the Act of 2004 and the Anti Money Laundering Act of 2013 reportedly rendered full compliance with the latter difficult for many banks, and also prompted a review of the mainstream financial sector law, industry sources say.

But red tape has delayed the rollout of the products. Financial sector players are still undecided on the outcome of draft documents compiled by industry regulators.

“There have been a lot of consultations between the central bank and industry players. Draft agency banking regulations have already been submitted to the First Parliamentary Counsel for panel beating while draft regulations for bancassurance and Islamic banking are to be submitted to the Minister of Finance for approval before end of this month,” said Bank of Uganda director of commercial banking, Benedict Sekabira.

“We expect all these regulations to be approved by end of March.”

Studying Kenyan market

The executive director and chief of business at DFCU Bank, William Sekabembe said that one of the contentious issues was hiring principal bancassurance officers with long service, which would create unnecessary expenses for banking operations. The other critical issue was sharing of risks in cases of failed settlement of insurance compensation claims.

“We have also been studying the Kenyan market with the aim of drawing up vital strategy lessons for the rollout of these products on the local market,” said Mr Sekabembe.

The assistant director for market research and development at the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda said that it would be best if a bancassurance officer were deployed by a commercial bank and licensed by the regulator.

“This would ensure that the people selling these products in the bank are qualified for the job. Nevertheless, new regulations come with added costs and many businesses are less willing to bear them,” said Protazio Sande, adding that the regulator anticipates strong growth in the insurance industry three years after the implementation of the proposed bancassurance regulations.

Data from the Financial Stability Report for June 2016 shows that the insurance industry penetration rate stood at 0.76 per cent in 2015 compared with 0.86 per cent in 2014, and 0.65 per cent in 2011.