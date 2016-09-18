Data on Tanzania’s crude oil, gas now available to public

Business

A gas power plant under construction in Tanzania. The country has made available to the public data on crude oil and natural gas blocks with the aim of attracting more prospectors, investors and researchers. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania has made available to the public data on crude oil and natural gas blocks with the aim of attracting more prospectors, investors and researchers.

The data, gathered from onshore and offshore blocks, can be obtained from the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation for a fee.

“The data belongs to Tanzania and will be made available for viewing by appointment through TPDC’s managing director James Mataragio, three days in advance,” said the state corporation.

Mr Mataragio said that applicants will be required to declare their interest prior to viewing the data.

Tanzanians seeking data on onshore and offshore blocks for minimum of two to three hours will pay a $2,500 non-refundable fee while investors interested in information on onshore blocks will pay $2,500 for two hours. The fee for more than one onshore block for two to three hours is $5,000.

Access to data for offshore acreage, where vast quantities of gas have been found, will attract a premium: $7,500 for two hours. Accessing data on more than one offshore block for two to three hours will attract a $10,000 fee.

“The information resulting from the documents shall be treated as confidential,” said Mr Mataragio.

Cameras, voice recorders, mobile phones, universal serial bus (USBs), computers, laptops and tablets will not be allowed into the data room.