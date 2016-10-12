Countries at odds over HFC’s phase-out

Business

Debate on phasing out of hydro-chlorofluorocarbons (HFCs) used in refrigerators and air conditioners has sharply split countries at an ongoing summit in Kigali.

The meeting of parties to the Montreal Protocol that opened early this week has seen developing countries pitted against their counterparts from the industrialised north over the deadline for phasing out HFCs in refrigerants.

The proposed ban, to be decided through an amendment to the Treaty, is in response to concerns about the role of HFCs in global warming, especially precipitating climate change at a much higher rate compared to carbon dioxide.

However, concerns ranging from the economic cost of transitioning, lack of affordable alternative as well as patents for safer technologies have become sticking points to an early phase down.

“Issues such as the uncertainty of future technologies and its costs, including the choice of next generation refrigerants, and additional funding required for the transition in a sustainable and affordable manner need to be addressed,” said the Indian delegation in a statement.

The Indian delegation at the week-long negotiations in Kigali said the country is flexible, but called for a balanced agreement where all components like access to technology, finance and capacity building are consistent with the principles of “Common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities”.

African countries and fellows, seen as more vulnerable to effects of climate change, are pushing for a fast phase-down schedule while nations responsible for high HFC production and consumption want to negotiate a transition that will have minimal disruption to their economies.

The negotiations have been going on for the past five years.

In earlier rounds of negotiations, the proposed schedule for developed countries was achieving an initial HFC use reduction of 10 per cent by 2019, while proposed early date for developing countries would be 2031.

Champions

Rwanda, Morocco along with Latin America, the Caribbean, North America and Europe are in favour of what they called an ‘ambitious’ amendment to the Protocol calling for a tighter phase down deadline.

Kigali has played a key role, as the summit host and campaigner for the phase out, in the mobilisation of parties to reach a consensus on the proposed amendment ahead and during the summit.

“We are optimistic the amendment will pass because this is not the first time countries are having this discussion,” Rwandan Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), Coletha Ruhamya, told The East African.

It is expected that transition to non-HFC alternatives will be supported through an industrialised-nation-supported Multilateral Fund to ease financial burden and ensure technology transfer to ensure change is effected.