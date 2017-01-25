Coffee, tea farmers in East Africa face tough year as yields decline

Business

Farmers pick fresh tea leaves at a plantation in Kericho, Kenya. Depressed rains across the East African region are expected to affect tea and coffee production. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Coffee and tea farmers across East Africa face a bleak future, amid a biting drought that is expected to take its toll of the cash crops and reverse the gains from 2016.

Growers say the drought induced by the La Niña weather phenomenon leading into the last quarter of last year delayed the flowering of coffee bushes.

Depressed short rains in Kenya will significantly impact production, according to the National Drought Management Authority’s Early Warning Bulletin for December 2016.

“The late start and early end to the rainy season mean that yields are likely to be poor,” says the report.

Agriculture, Food and Fisheries Authority (AFFA) interim head of Coffee Directorate Grenville Melli said that the Kenyan government was assessing the situation in tea and coffee growing regions in order to determine the actual impact.

“We expect production to decline and we have sent field officers to assess the actual effects of the drought,” he told The EastAfrican.

Last year, coffee production in Kenya stood at 47,000 tonnes, up from 45,000 tonnes in 2015, according to AFFA. Farmers made $218.4 million compared with $208.9 million the previous year.

This year, stakeholders project production to decline to between 40,000 tonnes and 43,000 tonnes.

In Burundi, data from the Coffee Regulatory Authority (Arfic) shows that production declined from 18,000 tonnes in 2015 to 12,000 tonnes last year.

“We have experienced a sharp decrease in coffee production since last year and the main reason being the prolonged dry season,” said Marius Bucumi, technical director at Arfic.

Last year, Burundi earned $33 million from 11,000 tonnes of coffee exports, against $36 million the previous year. Only 8 per cent of coffee produced in the country is sold within East Africa. The rest is exported to Europe, Asia and the US. The government is counting on modern farming techniques to tackle climate change and sustain production.

Besides drought, the farmers also face rising costs of labour and inputs, infestation by pests and diseases, competition from other land use and poor governance of marketing co-operatives.

In Rwanda, latest export data from the National Agricultural Export Board show that coffee earnings dipped to $46.8 million in the first 10 months of 2016, from $49.4 million last year. Rwanda’s target is to earn $70 million from coffee exports by increasing production and quality in 2017.

In Kenya, the rising demand for its coffee, particularly in the US, coupled with a weakening shilling could save farmers from major losses. The Kenyan shilling has started the year on a depreciating note, falling to Ksh104 to the dollar from an average of Ksh98 last year.