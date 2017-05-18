Discontent over Chinese contractors’ domination rocks Uganda’s roads sector

Business

Construction of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway. PHOTO | FILE

The management of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is on the spot over allegations of opaque multibillion-dollar procurement processes in the roads sector.

UNRA team took over in April 2015 after an overhaul of the authority following the multimillion-dollar Katosi Road scandal in which, on the urging of then minister for works Abraham Byandala, a fake US firm, EUTAW, was awarded a contract without due diligence, got paid in record time, and subcontracted a Chinese company contrary to the law.

The minister was arrested and later redeployed, the entire management of UNRA fired and a representative of the US firm arrested and charged.

The latest allegations of opaque procurement at UNRA were brought to light by a whistleblowers’ petition to the President’s Office, the Inspectorate of Government, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), intelligence agencies and a host of other government entities, detailing questionable dealings involving Chinese companies and the UNRA management.

The EastAfrican has seen documents contained in the petition, and at the heart of the matter, outside the barrage of allegations of corrupt dealings, is the place of Chinese contractors in the country’s lucrative roads sector.

Ugandan and other foreign companies are questioning the preferential treatment accorded Chinese firms.

Legal protection

Only a few weeks ago, Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde was forced to issue a press statement to calm tensions in downtown Kampala, where small-scale businesspeople were protesting encroachment on their territory by Asian traders. The unwritten rule, they argued, “is that small businesses be left to Ugandans.” Ms Kyambadde said there was no such provision in law.

It is this lack of legal protection for the Ugandan business community that comes out in the whistleblower’s petition demanding scrutiny of UNRA’s dealings with Chinese firms.

Specifically, the whistleblower — who going by the detailed report presented appears to be an insider at UNRA — points out the inflation of costs, unscrupulous dealings with Chinese companies recommended for blacklisting by parliament, ring fencing contracts to the Chinese, misappropriation of funds by contractors under the watch of UNRA and preferential treatment of Chinese companies in the procurement process.

According to the Auditor General’s 2014/15 report, Chinese companies is appropriated Ush47.7 billion ($13 million) in connivance with UNRA officials. The money was meant to compensate individuals and communities affected by the infrastructure projects, but was paid out and received by six Chinese companies, who put it in fixed deposit accounts to earn interest.

“The money hadn’t been accounted for by December 2016. Neither the old and new UNRA management acted as this fraud was being committed, an indication that they were part of the scam,” the whistle blower says in his petition.

The six companies are China 18th Group (Ush12.9 billion [$3.5m]), China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Ltd (Ush12.9 billion[$3.5]), Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd (Ush6.5 billion [$1.8m]), Chong Qing Inter Construction Co. (CICO) (Ush7 billion [$1.9m]), China Railway No. 5 Engineering Group Ltd (Ush8.4 billion [$2.3m]) and China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Uganda Ltd.