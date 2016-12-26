CBK fingered in Imperial Bank fraud, court reports show

Business

Imperial Bank depositors protest outside the lender’s headquarters in Nairobi. The bank shareholders had moved to court to save it from liquidation. PHOTO | FILE

On Monday, November 5, 2012, at around a quarter past 10 in the morning, James Kaburu, the then chief finance officer at Imperial Bank, wrote an email to Peter Gatere, a senior employee of Central Bank of Kenya seeking a favour.

In the email, Mr Kaburu was stern: “It is time to pay up and no excuse this time round. The attached is CV of a daughter of a friend of mine who works at KRA. This time you must assist. I will call you later.”

When Imperial Bank went under on October 15, 2015, Mr Gatere was appointed the first receiver manager and has been listed as a witness against Mr Kaburu and others charged with the $449 million loss of depositors’ funds. The directors are now accusing him, in filed court documents, of taking bribes from the previous management and helping them to hide vital information regarding the fraud.

In what is panning out to be the biggest scandal in the Kenyan banking industry, court documents filed by Imperial Bank directors show collusion between CBK’s supervision employees and some of Imperial Bank staff through soft loans, school fees and special loans in exchange for helping to hide unauthorised debt.

For instance, Simeon Rono of the CBK supervision department wrote an email on June 21, 2012 detailing how Mzee (in reference to the late managing director Abdulmalek Janmohammed) assured him his children will never lack school fees.

“We agreed with Mzee sometime in 2004 that my children will never lack school fees as long as his bank was in operation. We also agreed that I shall endeavour to pay my loans to the best of my ability. Each has kept his word to date...,” Mr Rono wrote to Naeem Shah, the bank’s head of credit then.

Whistleblowing attempt

On April 5, 2012, at 6.03pm, an anonymous member of staff at Imperial Bank sent an email, in a whistleblowing attempt, over the alleged fraudulent activities in the bank, claiming that the CBK inspectors had condoned these crimes, together with the senior management, as they had loan facilities.

Reuben Cheres and Simon Gichuki are being accused by the directors of coaching and working with Mr Kaburu on how to delete borrowers’ data on the inspection reports.

Mr Kaburu sent an email response to Mr Cheres over the whistleblower claims, noting that there are no Central Bank inspectors who had loans at the Imperial Bank.

But documents show that some CBK staff got loans from the collapsed lender in suspicious circumstances, which were only captured off book (outside of the normal banking credit systems). For instance, Ronald Geoffrey Langat of the supervision department was advanced $16,000 from the lender on top of another loan he was servicing.

“Mr Lang’at, this is in reference to your loan request in subject. We are pleased to advise that the credit committee has approved the facility. However, this is subject to you clearing your arrears that currently stand at $411,” Aliasger Esmailgee, the assistant manager in charge of credit at Imperial bank wrote to him on November 20, 2013.

Juliana Akinyi Migunde, another employee of the same department that was to provide oversight, is also captured among those who had credit facilities at the distressed lender.