Burundi now stable but trade yet to pick up

Stability may have returned to Burundi but for traders in Cibitoke, the hotspot of the conflict set off by President Pierre Nkurunziza running for a third term last year, the good old days seem over.

“We used to earn between $80 and $100 per day but now we get around $20 for the entire month, which is too little to pay rent and meet home needs,” said Caroline Akeza, a hair dresser.

Until the protests, Cibitoke was one of Bujumbura’s busiest neighbourhoods, with booming small businesses. Now the streets are almost empty with few shops opened as most residents have relocated to safer areas.

“I used to earn about $5 per day but now even getting $1 is a problem,” said a cobbler who did not want his name disclosed.

For the businesses that have reopened in Bujumbura, scarcity of foreign currency has limited their scope of operation.

The plight of small traders underscores the challenge Burundi has in improving the livelihoods of its citizens. During the International Day for the eradication of poverty last week, the United Nations Development Programme director in Burundi Natalie Boucly said urgent measures needed to be taken to reduce poverty.

“In a country like Burundi where the majority of the people live on not more than $1.25 per day, the government and all stakeholders should unite to meet the needs and aspirations of all citizens for the sake of the present and future generations,” Ms Boucly said.

Burundi is now ranked as the poorest country in the world. In the Global Food Security Index Burundi has the severest food deprivation and undernourishment.