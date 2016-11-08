Besigye blocked from travelling to South Africa

Business

Uganda's opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, in checked shirt. PHOTO | FILE

Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye has cancelled his trip to South Africa where he was scheduled to address the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Conference.

Dr Besigye was on Tuesday forced to call off the trip after police blocked him at his home in Kasangati. The opposition politician was expected to depart from Entebbe International Airport for Johannesburg using South Africa Airline at 9:00am for a conference slated for Thursday 10, November 2016.

FDC officials who talked to Daily Monitor said Dr Besigye was blocked as he attempted to leave his Kasangati home at 6:00am.

Dr Besigye told Daily Monitor that the police blockade was reportedly removed at 7:40am after he had cancelled the flight.

“It is just annoying and simply incomprehensible that people can just act with impunity, if they want to detain me at least they should give me food,” Dr Besigye said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman, Mr Emilian Kayima said police were aware of Dr Besigye’s trip to South Africa but denied accusations that they had blocked him.

“We have also learnt from the social media that some are people saying we have blocked him from travelling to South Africa, we have not. He has all his freedom to do what he pleases,” Mr Kayima said.

He added: “We are aware of his journey and he has the freedom to go. I don’t know whether political actors just enjoy keeping themselves in the limelight for the wrong reasons to portray the police as the brutes.”

Dr Besigye has been blocked from leaving his home on several occasions. On October 17, when he was expected to appear before Ms Mary Eleanor Khainza, the registrar of the High Court- Criminal Division for extension of his bail in a treason case, police blocked him.