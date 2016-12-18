Battle for control of money transfer market looms as banks test systems

Business

The money transfer business in Kenya is currently estimated at over $4 billion. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyan banks have started testing a new electronic payment system that will enable their customers to make instant transfers of money they hold in different banks.

Currently, this service is only possible between two accounts in the same bank.

The unfolding development sets the stage for a fierce battle with telecommunications companies to control the lucrative money transfer business currently estimated at over Ksh429 billion ($4.12 billion).

Latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya shows that the value of person-to-person (P2P) money transfers through mobile phones stands at an estimated Ksh429.45 billion ($4.12 billion).

Safaricom’s M-Pesa platform controls 85 per cent, valued at Ksh366 billion ($3.5 billion) of the business, followed by Equity Bank’s Equitel at 15 per cent, valued at Ksh63.3 billion ($608.81 million).

Other players are Airtel Money and Mobikash, which control 1.4 per cent of the business valued at Ksh5.98 billion ($57.51 million) and 0.03 per cent valued at Ksh118.75 million ($1.14 million) respectively. Orange Money commands 0.001 per cent or Ksh4.29 million ($41,261) of the money transfer market.

But the entry of the banks into the business with promises to lower the cost of transactions is expected to transform the money transfer landscape, with the consumers being the ultimate beneficiaries.

“We have priced the cost of the transactions to be much cheaper than what is currently being charged in the market, because banks will be using a shared infrastructure and as a result the benefits will be passed to the consumers,” Habil Olaka, the chief executive of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) told The EastAfrican.

Huge volume transfer

In addition to lowering the cost of money transfers banks will also provide an opportunity for customers to transfer huge volumes of cash per transaction, ranging from Ksh50 ($0.48) to Ksh500,000 ($4,808.99) compared with, say, Safaricom whose maximum daily transaction value for its M-Pesa platform is Ksh140,000 ($1,346.52), while the maximum per transaction is Ksh70,000 ($673.25).

Currently, Safaricom’s average cost per transaction for money transfers between M-Pesa registered users is Ksh70 ($0.67) while the cost for transfers to unregistered M-Pesa users is Ksh108 ($1.03) per transaction. These figures are based on the charges for each of the 19 categories of money transfers ranging from as low as Ksh10 ($0.1) to a maximum of Ksh70,000 ($673.25).

Under the Interbank switch, customers will only pay Ksh20 ($0.2) for sending Ksh2,700 ($26), compared with Ksh55 ($0.52) charged by M-Pesa.

Last year, Safaricom said plans by banks to enter into the money transfer business would not shake its M-Pesa service, saying that local money transfer market is “nascent and still growing.”