Banks now turn to digital products to boost revenue

Business

Globally, it is estimated that revenue from digital banking products and services will grow to almost half of banks’ revenue over the next five years. FOTOSEARCH

Caught between interest rate controls and cost-saving, Kenyan big banks have taken up innovations in digital retail products in order to win consumers and boost earnings.

Consumers are expected to benefit from end-to-end digital account opening and better pricing. Globally, it is estimated that revenue from digital banking products and services will grow to almost half of banks’ revenue over the next five years.

“Current banking trends have declared the death of the bank branch as transaction channel, as customers increasingly embrace self-service technology platforms that give them freedom, choice and control,” said James Mwangi, chief executive, Equity Bank Group. “We have reinvented ourselves as a digital bank to respond to their needs.”

Last week, the bank launched a set of digital products dubbed Eazzy Banking. They include Eazzy App, an interoperable payment platform and EazzyPay. Others are EazzyLoan, where an individual can get a loan of up to Ksh3 million ($30,000) instantly on the phone without guarantors and filling in forms; and Eazyy Chama, to help investment clubs and groups manage their joint finances and investments.

The lender joins KCB, Co-operative Bank and Commercial Bank of Africa in a fierce battle for the control of mobile-based micro-loans that allow customers to borrow as low as little as Ksh100 ($0.97) to be repaid within 30 days.

Mobile-based micro-loans

CBA has M-Shwari, KCB has M-Pesa loans and Co-operative Bank has introduced MCo-op Cash.

The Central Bank of Kenya had warned lenders against introducing “illegal” charges to borrowers with the intentions of shielding themselves from the new law. The capped lending rate currently stands at 14 per cent per annum.

The lenders therefore see consumption loans, which are mostly disbursed through mobile phones, as the next frontier for protecting profit margins. The banks are processing loans from as low as Ksh100 through mobile phones.

They are targeting income from fees and commissions charged on transactions and mobile-based micro-loans to boost revenues and protect market share.

Analysts said diminishing interest income from loans and the rise in the cost of deposits would push net interest margins into a free fall across the banking industry causing lenders to review their lending products.

Equitel mobile

Equity Bank has set a one-off processing fee of one per cent for its mobile-based Eazzy loans, and an excise duty of 10 per cent for the processing fee, in addition to an interest charge of 1.16 per cent per month. The bank is also offering its Equitel mobile money services free of charge across all its branches, with over 2.3 million SIM cards issued to date.