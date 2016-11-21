THE MARKET WHISPERER: Atlas to sell shares in Addis bottling plant

Business

ATLAS AFRICAN Industries Ltd has entered into a conditional agreement to sell its shares in the planned Chancho bottling plant in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The company said on Friday, November 18, that it would sell its interests in East Africa Packaging Holdings Ltd and TEAP Glass PLC to Innovative Africa Investments Ltd and Eagle Investments Ltd.

The two buyers — Innovative Africa Investments Ltd and Eagle Investments Ltd — are independent shareholders of Atlas, with business interests in East Africa.

Since December 2015, Atlas has been working on developing the Chancho project, with the ultimate goal of constructing a manufacturing facility on a 5.5 acre site to produce high-quality glass bottles for the local Ethiopian market.

In February, the firm had made significant progress towards implementing the plan by raising $5 million from new and existing shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet.

Last month, Atlas African Industries was suspended from trading at the London Stock Exchange after its nominated adviser resigned.

The firm is also in danger of being completely removed from LSE’s Alternative Investment Market, which is reserved for small and growing firms, if it fails to find a new broker within a month.

Rise in non-performing bank loans in third quarter of the year

KENYA'S TOP five banks posted a 38 per cent growth in bad loans during the nine months to September 30. Data from the Central Bank shows that borrowers are facing difficulties repaying their loans due to cash flow challenges, reduced activity and delayed payments to government suppliers.

The banking sector’s asset quality — the proportion of net non-performing loans to gross loans — fell to 4.41 per cent in the second quarter (April-June) from 3.95 per cent in the first quarter (January-March), despite the economy improving to 6.2 per cent growth from 5.9 per cent in the same period.

During the third quarter of this year, KCB, Co-op Bank, Barclays, Diamond Trust Bank and Equity Bank recorded a combined Ksh63.45 billion ($612 million) in non-performing loans compared with Ksh45.75 billion ($441 million) in the same period last year.

Nakumatt considers selling majority Tanzanian stake to Quality Group

CASH-STRAPPED regional retail chain Nakumatt Holdings is considering a proposal to sell a majority stake in its Tanzanian subsidiary to Tanzanian firm Quality Group Ltd. Chief executive Atul Shah told The EastAfrican that the retailer is reviewing the proposal from the investor.

“We have received the expression of interest and we are taking the matter under advisement,” said Mr Shah.

Quality Group has diversified interests in telecoms, automotive, food and beverages, and financial services. Nakumatt Tanzania has put 51 per cent of its shares on auction to ease its financial challenges.