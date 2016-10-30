As Ugandan economy bites, working with SMEs is way to go

Business

The announcement last week that Nakumatt Holdings was seeking out local and international financiers to keep its business afloat has increased uncertainty in an economy that is already jittery, following the central bank’s takeover of Crane Bank, the fourth largest deposit taker and lender in Uganda.

Crane Bank had until two weeks ago, been looking for an investor to provide Ush300 billion ($85.7 million) for recapitalisation.

While the end game for Crane Bank became clear following Bank of Uganda’s take-over, Nakumatt Holdings management is still hopeful that it will get cheap and long term financing.

While some quarters blame Nakumatt’s business model — taking supplies on credit and literally acting as a commission agent that pays after selling the product while retaining a margin for itself — some economists agree with the company on the challenges facing the general Ugandan economy.

Dr Lawrence Bategeka a former Research Fellow at the Economic Policy Research Centre and now Member of Parliament for Hoima Municipality said that anyone involved in services and trading should tighten their belts as the hard times are not about to end.

A combination of shrinking aggregate demand over the past three years and government’s increased focus on taxing more and more the import trade and services sector have affected businesses like Nakumatt Holdings.