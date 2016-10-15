Air Tanzania flights take off this week

Business

Air Tanzania, which will be facing competition from PrecisionAir and FastJet, is targeting Dodoma, Pemba Island and Mpanda in western Tanzania. PHOTO | FILE

With the launch of the first Air Tanzania flights last weekend, the airline seeks to compete with well-established domestic and regional carriers that have dominated Tanzania’s air space till now.

The government-owned airline said it would use the new Bombardier-Q400 turboprop aircraft it bought from Canada, which were commissioned last month by President John Magufuli.

According to Air Tanzania communications officer Lilly Fungamtama, the aircraft will be used for domestic flights.

However, the aviation industry faces a tough time after President Magufuli issued air travel restrictions for government officials and several public institutions in a bid to reduce government expenditure.

PrecisionAir chairman Michael Shirima told The EastAfrican that airlines have been posting losses due to the high operating costs in the country.

“The government should form a task force whose agenda would be to listen and process input from stakeholders and formulate an action plan,” said Mr Shirima.