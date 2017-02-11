Agriculture remains East Africa’s greatest source of jobs

Business

A farmer harvests kale. Experts say Africa has good agricultural and industrial strategies but lacks to actualise them.. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Despite East Africa’s increased public investment in infrastructure, an area long considered a sure source of employment for locals, the region continues to depend on the agricultural sector for jobs.

But experts warn that the agricultural sector fuels underemployment, which is a common feature in many countries in East Africa. In Uganda, underemployment is just 9.3 per cent, while in Rwanda, this figure is even lower at two per cent.

The United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DfID) in its economic development strategy for 2017 notes that the high under-employment rates in these economies create many jobs that are highly unsafe and offer no scope for progress.

In Uganda, Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija said the agriculture sector employs 73 per cent of the population but contributes just 24 per cent of the gross domestic product. This suggests that the population outside the formal labour force engages in some kind of work for a few hours and at low wages.

A similar problem exists in other East African countries, with Tanzania’s Finance Minister Dr Phillip Mpango telling parliament that agriculture and trade, the two sectors that employ the largest percentage of the population, also contribute the least to the country’s economic growth.

For example, between January and September last year, agriculture grew by just 2.1 per cent and trade by 5.6 per cent. This compares poorly with mining’s 15.8 per cent, transportation and storage at 15.5 per cent, information and communications technology at 13.4 per cent and financial services at 11.5 per cent.

Youth unemployment

This incongruence between the number of people employed by the agricultural centre against its contribution to the economy, according to Ramathan Ggoobi, an economics lecturer at Makerere University Business School, speaks volumes about the failure by many African countries to transform the structure of their economies to create productive jobs for young people.

Experts say that instead of aiming for transformation of their economies, countries in the region go for stable macroeconomic indicators.

Dr Patrick Birungi, the planning director at National Planning Authority, says that with the economic growth afforded by stable macroeconomic indicators, there won’t be as many jobs since the investments attracted to such economies are few and small in nature.

According to Rwanda’s Ministry of Labour and Public Service, the failure by investors to grow employment opportunities is causing job insecurity.

In Rwanda, 125,000 young people are estimated to join the labour force a year; while the economy is able to generate 146,000 jobs on annual basis, according to the latest Integrated Household Living Conditions Survey.

Analysts in Rwanda say that since the jobs generated are less than the number of unemployed, employers are laying off workers in the name of cutting costs.