Violence against children far from over

lack of public information and capacity building is hindering implementation of legal reforms to end violence against children in Africa, says a report.

The report, titled “Is violence against children preventable?” and compiled by Raising Voices, a non-governmental organisation, revealed that over 90 per cent of children aged 11-14 years still report physical violence in school, 88 per cent reported being caned and 8 per cent suffered severe violence such as being burned, choked, cut or severely beaten.

Uganda, like Kenya and Rwanda, has banned corporal punishment in schools.

Physical, emotional and sexual violence from school staff and peers are nevertheless on the increase, with 30 per cent of boys and 28 per cent of girls reporting having experienced physical violence, 37 per cent of boys and 32 per cent of girls reporting emotional violence while 2 per cent of boys and 4 per cent of girls report sexual violence.