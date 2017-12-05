Violence against children far from over
lack of public information and capacity building is hindering implementation of legal reforms to end violence against children in Africa, says a report.
The report, titled “Is violence against children preventable?” and compiled by Raising Voices, a non-governmental organisation, revealed that over 90 per cent of children aged 11-14 years still report physical violence in school, 88 per cent reported being caned and 8 per cent suffered severe violence such as being burned, choked, cut or severely beaten.
Uganda, like Kenya and Rwanda, has banned corporal punishment in schools.
Physical, emotional and sexual violence from school staff and peers are nevertheless on the increase, with 30 per cent of boys and 28 per cent of girls reporting having experienced physical violence, 37 per cent of boys and 32 per cent of girls reporting emotional violence while 2 per cent of boys and 4 per cent of girls report sexual violence.
According to Angella Nansubuga from the gender unit in the Ministry of Education and Sports, a 2011-12 study in 40 primary and 10 secondary schools across Uganda showed violence against children remains a concern.
“In the report, 81 per cent of children described numerous forms of violence at school, with 68 per cent of children indicating teachers were the main perpetrators of violence,” she said, adding that 67 per cent of the children reported having been sexually abused by a male teacher.
The report further states that most parents accept physical punishment in school.
Last year, President Yoweri Museveni signed into law the Children’s Act, which aims to protect Uganda’s children from abuse and exploitation.