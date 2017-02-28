Business
Vodacom Tanzania seeks to raise $213m in IPO
By Reuters
Posted Tuesday, February 28 2017 at 15:20
Vodacom's Tanzanian subsidiary received approval on Tuesday to list on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and aims to raise Tsh476 billion ($213 million) in the IPO, the market regulator said.
Vodacom plans to sell 560 million shares at Tsh850 ($0.38) each, said Charles Shirima, the public relations manager at the Capital Markets and Securities Authority.
He said the initial public offering was scheduled to take place on March 6.