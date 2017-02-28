Vodacom Tanzania seeks to raise $213m in IPO

Business

Vodacom Tanzania managing director Ian Ferrao speaking at a past event. PHOTO | FILE

Vodacom's Tanzanian subsidiary received approval on Tuesday to list on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and aims to raise Tsh476 billion ($213 million) in the IPO, the market regulator said.

Vodacom plans to sell 560 million shares at Tsh850 ($0.38) each, said Charles Shirima, the public relations manager at the Capital Markets and Securities Authority.