Tanzania looks for new tourist markets

Elephants at the foot of Mt Kilimanjaro, a world famous tourist destination. FILE PHOTO | REUTERS

Seeking to attract three million tourists in the next two years, Tanzania has reviewed its marketing strategy to focus on Southeast Asia, the Pacific Rim and South America.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) is looking to raise the current number of tourists from 1.14 million to 3 million visitors by 2018, through a newly designed international marketing drive.

TTB chairman Thomas Mihayo said the country seeks to attract tourists from China, India, Russia, Turkey, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

Tanzania generally depends on the European and American markets.

Mr Mihayo said leveraging on the new marketing strategy and other national initiatives, it is estimated that the number of tourist arrivals will reach two million by the close of 2017, increasing the revenue from the current $1.35 billion to about $2 billion, then raise the number of tourists to three million in 2018 and increase tourist income to $4 billion.

Partners

TTB managing director Devota Mdachi told The EastAfrican that the institution has teamed up with other tourist marketing and development partners.

She said strategies to market Tanzania tourism abroad as stipulated in the five year plan have a large budget.

“The International Market Strategy running from 2012 to 2017 requires the establishment of offices in our major markets, but currently we have closed our office in the US because of the limited budget,” Ms Mdachi said.