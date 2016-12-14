Fastjet opts out of Nairobi, Entebbe

REGULATORY HURDLES and a bad business model have been blamed for the withdrawal of low-cost airline Fastjet from its Dar es Salaam to Nairobi and Dar es Salaam to Entebbe routes.

Last week, the airline suspended its flights from Tanzania to Kenya and Uganda, barely a year after launching the routes. The low-cost carrier also stopped flights from Johanesburg to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

“The specific routes to be suspended were chosen due to low passenger demand, as well as inefficient utilisation of Fastjet’s existing and planned aircraft fleet. The routes were not commercially viable,” Fastjet said in a statement.

Multiple sources told The EastAfrican that the airline faced several challenges such as the choice of flying Airbus A319 on the regional routes, which saw it lose money on every flight. The airline was the only one in the region using the Airbus on domestic routes as its competitors Kenya Airways, Precision Air, Air Tanzania and RwandAir use the Embraer 190, Bombadier, ATR and Dash 8 series respectively.

“Fastjet terminated the Kilimanjaro-Nairobi flight as it was struggling to get enough passengers for its Airbus plane. Its load factor was below 50 per cent, which meant it was bleeding funds on this route while charging low fares. The load factor measures an airline’s capacity utilisation in order to assess how efficient the carrier is in filling seats and generating revenue. The airline required a load factor of above 70 per cent,” The EastAfrican was told.

Fastjet also ran into problems when seeking regulatory approvals from civil aviation authorities in Kenya and Uganda to change its fleet to the fuel efficient Embraer 190. In 2014 the airline struggled to get its operating licence in Nairobi following complaints by Kenya Airways, which resulted in Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority briefly reducing the number of Kenya Airways flights. However, Fastjet secured its license in January this year.

In late September, the airline’s new chief executive officer Nico Bezuidenhout said they would be retiring the Airbus fleet while introducing the Embraer 190 as the airline sought to improve its load factor and return to profitability.

“The switch from A319s should lift our load factor from the 47 per cent reported in June to above 70 per cent,” said Mr Bezuidenhout.

In August, Fastjet, which is yet to post a profit, raised $19.3 million in shares sale at the London Stock Exchange to cover its working capital. In April last year, it raised $75 million to fund its expansion and entry into Rwanda, eastern DR Congo and South Sudan. The airline plans another cash call before the end of April next year to fund further expansion.

The airline plans to increase the number of flights for its international routes between Dar es Salaam, Harare and Johannesburg. It also plans to dominate its domestic routes in Tanzania, but with the government keen on reviving Air Tanzania, it faces a difficult time.