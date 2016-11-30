British $30m boost for region’s oil and gas industry

Business

Britain has set aside $30 million to help East Africa exploit its crude oil and natural gas discoveries by developing industry legislation and regulation with emphasis on local content.

“We have committed $30 million towards development of local content, technical advice on legislation and regulation, research, and engagement with the industry and civil society,” said British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey.

East Africa currently has 750 million barrels of crude in Kenya, 6.5 billion barrels of oil in Uganda and and 57.2 trillion cubic feet of gas in Tanzania. Mozambique has over 100 trillion cubic feet of gas.

“With new discoveries, we must get the business environment right for exploitation in a sustainable and equitable way. We need to encourage investment while ensuring local populations benefit,” said Mr Hailey.

He said critical issues remain around how revenues are shared between local communities and the national government while ensuring that the security and enabling environment in the oil producing areas is right.

Britain has over 50 years of exploring and producing hydrocarbons in the North Sea, supporting more than 375,000 jobs. The global marine and subsea market is valued at $25 billion, with Britain accounting for almost half the amount.

Mr Hailey said the Skills for Oil and Gas Africa programme supported by Britain and Germany will help around 32,000 people in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique find jobs in the industry.

The University of Aberdeen in 2015 teamed up with the University of Dar es Salaam on a $2 million grant to help develop Tanzania’s hydrocarbons sector.

The two universities are working together to develop a curriculum across a range of energy-related disciplines including engineering, geosciences, social science, business and law.