Equity Bank net profit up 18pc on high returns from govt securities

Business

An Equity Bank branch in Nairobi. The lender has posted an 18 per cent increase in net profit for the nine months to September. PHOTO | FILE

Equity Bank has posted an 18 per cent increase in net profit for the nine months to September, riding on higher returns from government securities.

The bank’s investment in government securities increased by 156 per cent, in turn pushing up interest income by 26 per cent.

The bank loan book expanded by three per cent in the period, while its deposit base increased by 4.8 per cent.

Banks were expected to increase their investments in government securities following the signing of the interest rate cap law, which limits the rates on customer loans to four percentage points above the prevailing Central Bank Rate.